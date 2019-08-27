As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Cut by $2.25 Million Its Position; Vigilant Capital Management Position in Eog Resources (EOG) Upped by $1.38 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 14,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 164,091 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62M, up from 149,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 2.64 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large Co Etf (FNDF) by 1.05 million shares to 8,864 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Co Etf (FNDC) by 38,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,761 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.5% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Syntal Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,388 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Limited Com holds 81,850 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested in 800,368 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boltwood Capital owns 5,405 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 15,607 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Product Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 225,627 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Weiss Multi reported 0.72% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 109,719 are held by Sanders Limited Liability Company. Element Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 15,780 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 42 shares stake. Dorsey Whitney Tru Llc reported 5,820 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 1.03 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

