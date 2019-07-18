As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $9.37 Million; Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Upped Stake

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 80,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91M, down from 520,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 16.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 8,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,415 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 15,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 1.92 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHARE FINDINGS OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN JULY; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of Empagliflozin in People with Chronic Kidney Disease; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 19/04/2018 – QUESTIONS REMAIN ON LLY’S BARCITINIB RISK/BENEFIT: STAFF REPORT; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 27/04/2018 – Roche: Recommendation is for Post-Surgery Use of Perjeta; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,993 shares to 21,310 shares, valued at $37.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 840,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.3% or 24,593 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Temasek (Private) reported 19,536 shares. Foster And Motley has 157,518 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 6.42% stake. Altfest L J And Company holds 1.48% or 109,689 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Grp Inc Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability reported 2.37% stake. M&R Management invested in 78,586 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Cadence Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.65% or 60,902 shares in its portfolio. Regal Advsr Llc accumulated 1.65% or 68,944 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc holds 255,640 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 19,432 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Company invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.18 million were accumulated by Focused Invsts Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 83,819 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 134,522 were accumulated by Welch And Forbes Limited Co. Somerville Kurt F holds 5,880 shares. Horan Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 617 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,885 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 6,686 shares. Tcw Gru Inc Inc invested in 23,139 shares. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Harvey Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.33% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 14,655 shares. 108,217 were reported by Huntington State Bank. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.27% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3.24M shares. Pggm holds 34,264 shares. Whitnell stated it has 900 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $129.01 million activity. $480,000 worth of stock was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9,443 shares to 161,935 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,172 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..