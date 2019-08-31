As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Inverness Counsel Has Lowered by $398,268 Its Holding; Loudon Investment Management Has Increased Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding by $544,950

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 3,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 676,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.78 million, down from 679,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 749,461 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,381 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Com. Atria Ltd holds 7,207 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Communications has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moreover, Sterling Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 36,204 are held by Oppenheimer And Inc. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 336,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 4,764 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 25,500 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 93,545 shares. Regal Investment Advisors reported 25,745 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Captrust accumulated 1 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,215 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,549 shares to 43,499 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 590,277 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 107,685 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 8.10 million shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 60,600 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 1.23 million shares. Ashfield Partners Lc invested 4.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,760 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc has invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Limited Liability owns 28,190 shares or 3.45% of their US portfolio. Bangor Bank & Trust owns 27,649 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Keystone Planning invested in 32,841 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Texas-based Frontier Inv Management Co has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 6,104 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 2.48M shares. Bennicas Assocs holds 41,994 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.