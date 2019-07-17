As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Decreased Its Holding by $614,250; Kopp Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $568,992

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, down from 84,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 8.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,854 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 122,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55,860 shares to 181,756 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Integrated Device Technology, Inc. Stock Jumped Friday – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 7,788 shares. 92,655 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Franklin Resource owns 47,405 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Paloma Partners Mgmt Com reported 250,628 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Com has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 1.77M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 23,415 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Frontier Capital Limited Com owns 605,195 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). New York-based Halcyon Management Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 7.84% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Cibc Asset holds 0% or 4,609 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.12% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 2.57M shares. Shelton reported 0.04% stake. 83,701 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.