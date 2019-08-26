As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $478,530; Scopus Asset Management LP Lifted Its Fluor New (Call) (FLR) Holding by $3.60 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (FLR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fluor Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 2.94 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res reported 3.36 million shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 69,558 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc reported 100 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Co reported 14,073 shares. Guggenheim Lc owns 54,421 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.23% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Tompkins Financial has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Sun Life Inc owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 237 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 1.07 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.98M shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated invested in 19,951 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 289,303 shares. Guardian Investment Management owns 0.63% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 19,700 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Cap owns 80,050 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability has 1.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,449 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Com reported 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). De Burlo Group owns 56,687 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. House Ltd Liability has invested 4.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holderness Investments invested in 63,059 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 1.67% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Com has 3.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,668 shares. North American Management Corp has 2.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vantage Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 831,687 shares. Beaumont Limited Liability Corp has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 77.99M were reported by State Bank Of America De. Hanson & Doremus Inv holds 2.1% or 53,960 shares in its portfolio. Blackhill Inc stated it has 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atria Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 158,186 shares.