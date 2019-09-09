As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Gruss & Co Has Increased Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Harvest Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $555,111 as Valuation Rose

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J stated it has 37,275 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 181,246 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Sei owns 5.09 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Counsel Ltd Llc New York reported 13,057 shares. Moreover, Counselors has 2.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 511,954 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 88,160 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund stated it has 152,538 shares or 3.94% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1,813 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.58% or 972,758 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 249,865 shares. Md Sass Investors Services holds 147,359 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Crystal Rock holds 2.4% or 27,555 shares. Mirador Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.88% or 13,822 shares in its portfolio.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co owns 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,153 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 4.57 million shares or 6.26% of all its holdings. 8,062 are held by Orrstown Fincl Services. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 0.22% stake. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 2,620 shares. Leavell Investment Management stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hillsdale Inc holds 805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 495,900 shares. Nadler Financial Grp Inc reported 0.33% stake. Lbmc Investment Advsr Lc has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,494 shares. Addison Cap owns 24,083 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 68,971 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 51,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 276,514 are held by Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,876 shares.