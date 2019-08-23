As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lifted Stake; Pecaut & Company Lifted Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $1.43 Million as Stock Price Rose

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 6.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 211,845 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.97M shares. Markel has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 185,782 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Maryland Mngmt has 4.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 296,844 shares. 324,533 were accumulated by Assetmark. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,412 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. Agf Invs has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 789,900 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Bailard has 383,765 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 137,495 shares or 4.15% of the stock. Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greystone Managed Invs holds 1.53% or 219,335 shares in its portfolio.