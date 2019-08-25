As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fir Tree Has Trimmed Position; As Entegris (ENTG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Daruma Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 999,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.87M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 251,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 867,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 595,393 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakmont reported 8.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,491 are owned by Towercrest Mngmt. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt invested in 1.08 million shares or 1.2% of the stock. Guardian Capital LP stated it has 254,611 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancshares has 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.16M shares. Renaissance Lc reported 2.12M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H And invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 235,622 are owned by Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Jbf Cap Inc invested in 180,000 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Amg National Bancorporation owns 14,523 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Night Owl Capital Management Llc accumulated 173,970 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,063 shares. Forbes J M Communication Limited Liability Partnership invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). A D Beadell Counsel Inc accumulated 20,143 shares or 2.11% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 3.10M shares. Strs Ohio reported 22,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 18,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Washington Tru Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 1.63M are owned by Schroder Invest Management Grp. Advisory Services Network Limited Com has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 135,579 shares. Stanley has 27,437 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.07% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 14.00 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 195,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 26,399 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 405,782 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

