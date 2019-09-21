As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Delta Asset Management Has Trimmed by $359,233 Its Position; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Declined, Eagle Capital Management Upped by $2.17 Million Its Stake

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 2,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 544,232 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.91M, down from 546,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 50,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15.41M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675.22M, up from 15.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 13.79 million shares traded or 38.32% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $103; 02/04/2018 – Trump Taps Ex-Morgan Banker Muzinich for No. 2 Role at Treasury; 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCan; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation Expenses $4.91B; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says Fed Wants Normal Rate Environment (Video); 07/03/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING – THEFLY.COM; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Roku Shares Clobbered as Analyst Says Sell – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bullish Options Activity Continues in Morgan Stanley (MS), Targeting Earnings (Oct. 15) and FOMC Rate Decision (Oct. 30) as Catalyst -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86,379 shares to 18.78M shares, valued at $2.52 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp Cl B by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 37,179 were accumulated by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. St Johns Lc owns 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 216,100 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 680,229 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.51M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 16.57M shares. 463,254 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 29,341 shares. Hm Payson & reported 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Davidson Advisors owns 11,960 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Company holds 0.55% or 87,444 shares in its portfolio. Horseman Limited holds 1.77% or 63,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cibc Markets stated it has 345,248 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company owns 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,027 shares. Iberiabank Corporation, Louisiana-based fund reported 130,091 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 2.99M shares. Ftb reported 147,135 shares. United Kingdom-based Kames Pcl has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Truepoint holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,989 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.64 million shares. Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.79% or 495,354 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership owns 111,764 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Com holds 3.68% or 40,868 shares. Drw invested in 0.02% or 2,161 shares. Community National Bank Na has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co holds 161,341 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.