As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Boston Partners Has Cut by $197.20 Million Its Stake; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Barrett Asset Management Boosted Stake by $875,350

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4.75M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.93 million, down from 6.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $138.94. About 7.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 263,322 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30 million, up from 256,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 1.46M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,245 shares to 178,753 shares, valued at $34.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl (NYSE:V) by 8,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,539 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 1.22M were accumulated by Swedbank. Citizens And Northern reported 1,918 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 42,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cantillon Cap Mngmt Llc holds 4.18 million shares or 5.18% of its portfolio. Farallon Mngmt Limited Com owns 2.84M shares. British Columbia Corp invested in 61,090 shares or 0.06% of the stock. American Century Companies owns 23,871 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Steadfast Capital Mgmt LP holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.05 million shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Artemis Inv Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 423,568 shares. Savant Cap Lc holds 4,122 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited Com invested in 0.62% or 2.26M shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 203,223 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $31.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 878,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Capital Inc has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsam Prtnrs (London) reported 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Merchants Corp holds 77,074 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Wharton Business Grp Lc has invested 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Delaware-based Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd has invested 21.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 1.52% stake. Capstone Financial Advisors has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridgeway Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 166,745 shares. Milestone Grp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,294 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Pension Serv reported 7.26 million shares. Amica Mutual Insur Company holds 219,996 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated reported 0.49% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

