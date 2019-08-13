As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Lowered Its Position by $1.11 Million; Bragg Financial Advisors Holding in At&T (T) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 9,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 138,723 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36M, down from 148,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And owns 11.98 million shares. Federated Pa has invested 2.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.03 million shares. Meridian holds 0.17% or 11,255 shares in its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Badgley Phelps & Bell stated it has 20,651 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M Hldgs Securities Inc has 132,923 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 53,956 were accumulated by Washington Trust Bank. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virtu holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,913 shares. Verus Financial Ptnrs holds 14,355 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Private Cap Advisors Inc stated it has 191,082 shares. New York-based Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hanson And Doremus Investment Management holds 94,037 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. American Economic Planning Adv reported 8,872 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 228 shares to 3,225 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 5,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.17 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Light Street Cap Limited Liability invested in 3.31% or 420,200 shares. Barbara Oil holds 20,000 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Geller Advsr Ltd accumulated 3,835 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 8,694 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3.63% or 457,403 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management stated it has 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 14.71 million shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Park Natl Oh stated it has 588,831 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt holds 27,555 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl invested in 47,277 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested in 340,590 shares or 5.43% of the stock. Montecito Bank And reported 45,826 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Inc Lc, Florida-based fund reported 123,503 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.27 million shares. Blue Edge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,952 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.