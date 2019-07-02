As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Schnieders Capital Management Raised by $344,565 Its Stake; Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose While Sabal Trust Co Has Lowered Position

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 144,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 147,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $199.77. About 921,030 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – Sunday review on a Monday – NEX Group, CME and the LSE; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 63,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 13.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,099 shares to 126,884 shares, valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 30.64 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.