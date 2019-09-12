As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Peak Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $395,010; Miura Global Management Cut Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Share Price Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 106,603 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.28 million, down from 109,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $253.67. About 1.44 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $305.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,151 shares to 5,269 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arga Inv LP reported 2,075 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 9,461 were reported by Autus Asset Ltd Liability Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 6.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 249,875 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oz Mngmt LP owns 1.78 million shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 168,286 shares. Moreover, Causeway Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement Planning Grp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Edge L P, a New York-based fund reported 256,100 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Management Lc has 1.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mackenzie Financial holds 1.39% or 4.03 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gluskin Sheff has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 4.63 million shares or 2.04% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 32,885 shares.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $35.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability has 37,786 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Lc holds 0.21% or 728 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gru has 289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 48,796 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wesbanco National Bank accumulated 755 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hilltop Holdings reported 1,148 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 382,064 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 665 shares. The United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Pcl has invested 2.83% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Advisory Rech invested in 0.02% or 4,019 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 0% or 27,660 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Co reported 89,046 shares stake.