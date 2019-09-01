As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Partnervest Advisory Services Cut Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 4.98 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 16,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 126,918 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 2.7% or 1.62 million shares. Tradition Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 2.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.43 million shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 1.65M shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chatham reported 5,449 shares. Cypress Funds Lc stated it has 289,000 shares or 5.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northside Mngmt Ltd has 1.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Mngmt reported 52,352 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 117,800 shares. 7,056 were accumulated by Summit Strategies Incorporated. Amarillo Bankshares has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 21,435 shares to 31,104 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 12,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 16,435 shares to 156,314 shares, valued at $23.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 7,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.