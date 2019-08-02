As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Park National Trimmed Its Stake by $2.88 Million; Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Share Value Rose While Halsey Associates Raised Its Holding

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 1.18M shares traded or 29.62% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 25/05/2018 – Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 24,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 588,831 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.45M, down from 613,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Strategies has 2.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,760 shares. Moreover, Pnc Serv Grp Inc Incorporated has 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trb Advisors LP owns 510,000 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Llc reported 27,929 shares. 78,586 were accumulated by M&R. Moreover, Sunbelt Secs has 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,401 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 133,527 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,125 shares. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.65% or 60,902 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.42% or 43,946 shares. 160,000 are owned by Ally Financial. Overbrook Mgmt reported 91,235 shares stake.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,906 shares to 300,213 shares, valued at $24.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 33,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,517 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corporation Rei (NYSE:AMT).

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 5,224 shares to 194,354 shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,657 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ci Investments holds 1.75% or 4.16M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 1.64M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 5,124 shares. Amer Int Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 785,644 shares. 312,340 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Markston reported 30,686 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 75 shares. Prudential holds 110,891 shares. 25,802 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Btr Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 73,568 shares. Nwq Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.