As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Moody National Bank Trust Division Raised Stake by $368,550; Range Resources (RRC) Valuation Declined While S&Co Lowered Its Holding by $913,506

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 15.44M shares traded or 70.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36 million, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,584 shares to 31,040 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,238 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 195,038 were reported by Torray Ltd Liability Com. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd has 61,911 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Callahan Advsr Ltd has 3.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,876 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca has 2.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 18,025 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,929 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 303,841 shares. Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,992 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 6.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dillon & Associate has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,735 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Lc reported 36,401 shares. Maverick Cap has 5.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.49M shares. Glenview Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 2% or 1.90M shares. 125,941 were reported by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Accuvest Advsr owns 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,880 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. Shares for $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,640 are owned by Brave Asset Management. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 2.37 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 55,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Rockshelter Mngmt Lc has invested 1.18% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ls Advsrs Llc has 10,885 shares. 41,900 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 210 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Company. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 41,569 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc holds 0% or 32,201 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Profund Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 22,541 shares. First Manhattan holds 434,152 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 48,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 31,143 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9,997 shares to 237,631 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 89,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).