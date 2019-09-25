As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $512,050; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Nice Systems LTD (NICE)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NICE) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 31,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 27,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.08. About 268,084 shares traded or 31.23% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,529 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 14,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 20.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB) by 64,655 shares to 112,125 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,255 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sunbelt Secs reported 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,997 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,845 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 73,786 shares or 6.57% of its portfolio. Veritas Asset Llp holds 6.28 million shares. Fir Tree Management LP holds 6.58% or 491,000 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Lc holds 0.17% or 6,025 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc reported 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com has 153,888 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Voloridge Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Cap Management Lc reported 12,021 shares stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 35.06M shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 2.84% or 1.53M shares. Marathon Management holds 26,699 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio.