As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Lvw Advisors Has Decreased by $359,658 Its Position; Centre Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Aes (AES) by $3.43 Million

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 9.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 1.05 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 40,212 shares to 157,867 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 15,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 60,890 shares to 331,980 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).