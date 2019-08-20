As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Lvw Advisors Cut Its Position; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shares Rose While Saba Capital Management LP Raised by $11.80 Million Its Holding

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 10.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 42,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.57 million, up from 152,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $226.37. About 3.08M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – Business Insider: Tesla aims to begin Model Y SUV production in November 2019; 03/05/2018 – Hedge fund heaps criticism on Tesla after Musk’s conference call; 30/03/2018 – Some investors are betting against Tesla, citing its financial issues and cash burn woes; 29/03/2018 – Sam Ro: Exclusive video from inside Tesla; 27/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS HAVEN’T BEEN ABLE TO RETRIEVE LOGS DUE TO DAMAGE; 11/03/2018 – Tesla Says It Suspended Model 3 Production For A Week: Report — MarketWatch; 12/05/2018 – Kim’s `Gracious Gesture’; Tesla Departures: Saturday Wrap; 12/03/2018 – Tesla says the planned pause was normal; 02/04/2018 – Dealbook: Musk’s Jokes Aside, Tesla’s Tumult Continues: DealBook Briefing; 30/05/2018 – ZDNet: Tesla starts to release its cars’ open-source Linux software code

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.20M shares for 5.04% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 642,475 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maryland-based Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Limited reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability owns 2,796 shares. First Financial In holds 24,461 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 14,231 shares. West Chester Advsr Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,789 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0.05% or 190,729 shares in its portfolio. 60,500 were reported by Atika Capital Ltd Company. National Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 59,474 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,547 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,682 shares to 7,828 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816 on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association reported 185,738 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 1,080 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Com has 80 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2,143 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP owns 191 shares. Jasper Ridge Lp reported 2,271 shares stake. Korea Corporation, a Korea-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ls Advsrs Llc holds 389 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company invested in 9,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 35 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 3,500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 716 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Ltd Llc owns 1.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 42,004 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 64,570 shares to 65,270 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy LP (Put) (NYSE:GEL) by 547,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,700 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY).