As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, King Wealth Management Group Lifted Stake by $498,771; First Dallas Securities Increased Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holding

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 77,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam –

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 1.28M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $596,099 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $22,365 were bought by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7. Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400 worth of stock. Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,425 was bought by Macalik Robert T. PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought $49,961 worth of stock or 3,584 shares. Shares for $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L..

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,316 shares to 47,084 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,178 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Commerce invested in 15,778 shares or 0% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.05% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 212,218 shares. 223 are owned by Advisory Lc. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 139,170 were accumulated by Tygh Mngmt Inc. Pier Capital Limited has 1.19% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cim Inv Mangement invested in 17,325 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 244 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 18,249 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Limited Com has 33,422 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Zwj Counsel accumulated 14,155 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 198,659 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 366,625 shares.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release – Business Wire” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Matador Resources Co (MTDR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources outlines plans to cut drilling activity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,361 shares to 55,944 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV).