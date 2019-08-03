As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Increased Its Position; Mad River Investors Position in Dish Network (DISH) Has Trimmed by $304,575

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 103,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 99,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 3.25 million shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 300 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 10,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 2.09 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank Corp has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 28,704 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 301,513 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 107,875 shares. 399,226 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Plc. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 13.90M are held by King Street Management L P. The New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.59% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moors Cabot Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 6,430 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 60 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 661 shares stake. Legal & General Gp Public Limited reported 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 32,734 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A, worth $348,700 on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dish agrees to $5B deal for Sprint/T-Mobile assets in breakthrough – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Stocks end higher as investors cheer earnings, GDP; S&P 500, Nasdaq set records – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dish in win-win situation even if T-Mobile deal falters – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas joins states suing to stop T-Mobile, Sprint deal as trial delayed – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth has invested 2.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has 13,800 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited has 14,219 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Exchange Management stated it has 2.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bkd Wealth Llc holds 0.76% or 77,897 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aull Monroe Invest accumulated 17,304 shares. Cypress Cap invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 91,591 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Somerset reported 5.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atika Capital Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 60,500 shares. 62,235 are owned by Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 28.99 million shares stake. Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca holds 2.86% or 26,055 shares in its portfolio.