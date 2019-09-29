As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Boosted Holding by $8.75 Million; Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Shares Declined While Presima Cut Holding by $18.75 Million

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 694,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 558,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.31M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 1.28 million shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 65,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.99 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935.87M, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.26M shares to 5.05 million shares, valued at $239.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guinness Asset Management holds 3.86% or 177,711 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 0.93% or 129,382 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 22,082 shares. Fosun Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 26,230 shares. Moreover, Boston Ptnrs has 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.75 million shares. Federated Pa invested in 2.64M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Channing Cap Limited Liability Co has 51,705 shares. Moreover, Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,183 shares. Choate Inv reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.34% or 59,591 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc reported 766,898 shares stake. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 7.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 360,000 shares. Westend Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 255,660 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 1.82% or 900,904 shares in its portfolio. Denali Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,300 shares.