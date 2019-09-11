As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Howe & Rusling Has Cut Holding; Analog Devices (ADI) Position Maintained by Findlay Park Partners Llp

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 132.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 946,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.77M, up from 713,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 326,264 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 144,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 147,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,505 shares to 6,630 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 7,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset, New York-based fund reported 7,550 shares. Caprock Grp stated it has 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15.31M are owned by Principal Financial Group Incorporated. Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 129,564 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 180,481 shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co holds 0.39% or 47,907 shares. Wills Fincl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 53,744 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Mngmt Lc holds 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 162,087 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 3.2% or 532,023 shares. 1,759 are held by D Scott Neal. Garde Cap holds 1.52% or 74,427 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 30,158 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 205,361 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De holds 0.05% or 170,403 shares. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.61% or 1.66M shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co accumulated 200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 75,260 shares. 15,109 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,232 shares. Natl Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 3,724 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 22,113 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F invested 2.62% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Stephens Ar has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cleararc owns 8,939 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 9,319 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 136,356 are owned by Advsr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability.