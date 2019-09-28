As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Increased by $744,800 Its Holding; As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stock Value Declined, Waterstone Capital Management LP Boosted by $414,000 Its Stake

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 357,430 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46B and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Shell Asset Co accumulated 20,008 shares. Icon Advisers Co invested in 31,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 1.13M shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 224 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 10,891 shares. Convergence Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 4,557 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 1.44M shares. California-based Nicholas Ltd Partnership has invested 0.94% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 138,279 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 5,850 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 0.01% or 161,709 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 7.96M shares.

