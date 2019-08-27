As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Signaturefd Lifted Its Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Leuthold Group Has Trimmed Holding

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 90,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 23,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 114,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 9.57 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %)

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19720.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 59,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,461 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 8.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 11.97M shares. The Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtn has invested 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Wilshire Securities Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9,746 are held by Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Co. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 238,006 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 44,706 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Comm Commercial Bank has 2.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 6.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Violich Management, a California-based fund reported 225,382 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 1.72% or 862,185 shares. Hanseatic Management Serv Incorporated stated it has 49,041 shares or 6.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 2.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.89M shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,117 shares to 5,606 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 8,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,377 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 79,792 shares to 165,476 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 134,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 25.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.