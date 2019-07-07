As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Raised Holding; Fred Alger Management Holding in Yandex Nv (YNDX) Raised as Market Value Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1226.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 127,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,260 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 10,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.04 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix

