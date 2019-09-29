As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased Position by $1.41 Million; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined, Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $406,230

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 3,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,184 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 37,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 1.83 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 27/04/2018 – ROCHE: CHMP RECOMMENDS EU APPROVAL OF PERJETA; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 10,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 213,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.62M, down from 224,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.42% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 6,302 shares. Blue Chip Prns holds 0.06% or 2,478 shares. Mcmillion Cap has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lipe And Dalton holds 0.01% or 110 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department has 0.12% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,807 shares. Hightower Lta reported 31,916 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,094 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Ltd Com owns 11,160 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 3.18 million shares. Sigma Counselors reported 0.02% stake. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 2% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.85% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Blair William And Il has 284,306 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. 210,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $24.44M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AC Immune SA (ACIU) Secures First Milestone Payment from Lilly (LLY) in Small Molecule Tau Morphomer Program – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly’s Pain Clinical Trial Protocol Selected for FDA Complex Innovative Trial Designs Pilot Meeting Program – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPO News Flow Take The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,328 shares to 28,439 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Grp Lc has 253,933 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Agf Investments reported 370,120 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa owns 1.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,071 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assocs has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0.47% or 37,589 shares. E&G Advisors LP invested in 11,353 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Hightower Tru Services Lta reported 3.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marketfield Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 33,183 shares. Hanseatic reported 48,842 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson invested in 119,420 shares or 3.12% of the stock. South State Corp accumulated 4.06% or 263,290 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5.23 million were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office Lc. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 129,635 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $637.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 98,647 shares to 808,214 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 170,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).