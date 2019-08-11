As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Position; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Shares Declined While Hood River Capital Management Trimmed by $2.25 Million Its Position

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 36,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 954,906 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.80 million, down from 991,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 290,118 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $233.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

