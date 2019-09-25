As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Trimmed Its Holding; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Jensen Investment Management Lifted Stake by $26.69 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 279,680 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47 million, down from 292,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 8.57 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 476,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7.97M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $454.24M, up from 7.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 4.38 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Fincl Bank N A has 0.77% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 98,441 shares. Adirondack Trust Company accumulated 3,528 shares. 270,797 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Llc. Raymond James Finance Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Parkwood Limited Liability has 0.66% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 277,488 are held by Markston Ltd Liability Corp. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 11.61M shares. Carret Asset Management Lc reported 101,973 shares. 26,631 were accumulated by Bank Of The West. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 182,520 shares. Ensemble Management Llc holds 5.31% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 660,969 shares. Lee Danner Bass reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Perkins Coie Com holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 53,151 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.40 million shares. Martin And Company Inc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 28,572 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,330 shares to 32,781 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 94,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 611 shares to 15,175 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 27,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.