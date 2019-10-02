As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder First Personal Financial Services Has Decreased Its Position by $400,995; Banner (BANR) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Increased Its Position by $675,000 as Share Price Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 176,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 164,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 115,704 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, down from 68,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,088 shares. City Holdg holds 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 56,580 shares. Tompkins Finance invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Company reported 137,047 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 5.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 418,040 shares. California-based Jackson Square Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 7.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Focus Capital Prns Limited Co holds 0.28% or 5,042 shares in its portfolio. Cap Guardian Tru holds 1.86% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt holds 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 68,450 shares. Kanawha Cap Ltd Co accumulated 230,685 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 48,577 are held by Stralem And Incorporated. Nuwave Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.52% or 10,788 shares in its portfolio. 1.68M are owned by Mairs & Power Incorporated. Advisory Research Inc holds 34,896 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,863 shares to 44,118 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 15,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 276,079 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 17,757 shares. Endeavour holds 10,471 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Foundry Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 10,469 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 3,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 446,179 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Point72 Asset LP reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3 were reported by Next Financial Group. Channing Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 741,750 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). D E Shaw And holds 0.01% or 86,208 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 16,787 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 311,203 shares to 632 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 19,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,939 shares, and cut its stake in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO).

