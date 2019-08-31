As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Financial Architects Has Boosted Its Holding; Equity Comwlth (EQC) Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Lowered Its Position by $2.67 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20759.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 41,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 83,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.88M, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 320,591 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 17,198 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $93,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 8,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe And has 3.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 334,023 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd has 232,700 shares. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10.91M shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd reported 575,511 shares. Brown Advisory Llc invested 3.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollow Brook Wealth Llc has invested 6.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Randolph Com has invested 6.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn owns 546,933 shares or 9.27% of their US portfolio. Swedbank holds 10.23M shares or 5.74% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory owns 0.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,754 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt reported 18,218 shares stake. The Netherlands-based Alpinvest Prns Bv has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cna accumulated 185,400 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $216.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 137,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).