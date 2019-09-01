As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Eastern Bank Has Raised Its Position; Connors Investor Services Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $785,054 as Shares Declined

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 36,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 237,961 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, up from 201,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 13,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 203,950 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 190,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,849 shares to 16,105 shares, valued at $28.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (EZU) by 432,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,342 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital Mngmt reported 50,443 shares. Bellecapital Interest Limited holds 0.73% or 9,762 shares. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tctc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.51% or 549,976 shares. 1.43M are held by Cincinnati Ins. Bb&T Corporation reported 978,034 shares. Loeb Partners has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,000 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il holds 4.9% or 388,721 shares. Community Fincl Services Grp Limited has invested 5.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diamond Hill Capital Inc reported 3.45 million shares stake. Jag Mgmt Llc accumulated 4.5% or 233,797 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Co owns 1.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,550 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited has 131,900 shares. Causeway Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.66M shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.7% or 19.44 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Fincl Group Incorporated invested in 14,926 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Planning Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northeast Management invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Driehaus Mngmt Lc holds 17,877 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Accuvest Glob holds 0.25% or 7,744 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Limited reported 437,185 shares. Intl Ca owns 18,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Management reported 33,045 shares. Altavista Wealth invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 44,316 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,771 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 37,552 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,842 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability owns 22,871 shares. Stewart And Patten owns 6,012 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings by 20,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 119,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,790 shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).