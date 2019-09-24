As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Coldstream Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Ashmore Wealth Management Maintains Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 5,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 809,177 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.40 million, up from 803,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.87. About 8.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52M, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 1.21 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Regions Fincl Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Daiwa Securities Gp holds 22,354 shares. Lifeplan Fincl reported 84 shares stake. 40,867 were accumulated by Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, New York-based fund reported 113,330 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 16,317 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3.52 million shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 28,837 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.21% or 18,366 shares. American holds 607,809 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 463 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 13,583 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0.07% or 998,949 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Comcast boosts download speed for 85% of its Atlanta customers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fastenal’s (FAST) Earnings Hint at What is To Come – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vietravel Airlines plans 2020 launch in fast-growing market – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 75,908 shares to 420,168 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 144,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,855 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 stated it has 120,138 shares. Epoch Investment Partners owns 6.63 million shares. Grand Jean Management has 5.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wafra holds 2.17% or 480,722 shares. The New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has invested 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Fincl accumulated 932,950 shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 4.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,666 shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd reported 3.23% stake. Valley Advisers Inc holds 2.88% or 78,197 shares. First Manhattan holds 5.81 million shares. Bankshares Of Stockton owns 1.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,967 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Limited Liability Corp reported 846,055 shares stake. Hamel Assoc reported 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 74,936 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Bender Robert & holds 2,037 shares.