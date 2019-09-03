As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Beach Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Mufg Americas Holdings Decreased Its Holding by $652,806

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 5,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 76,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, down from 81,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 33,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 202,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 168,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 27.97 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 290,817 shares to 976,833 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 117,883 are held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 88,255 shares. 307 were reported by Trustmark Retail Bank Department. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 3 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.87% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 19,568 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 54,768 shares. Bailard Inc owns 6,714 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.03% stake. Swedbank holds 0.53% or 881,432 shares. Zacks Management has invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.01% or 161,747 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 25,677 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fin Ltd Liability holds 1.22% or 126,433 shares in its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne reported 4.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Vestor Capital Llc has 4.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 204,396 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp reported 44,506 shares stake. Btc Management owns 2.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,515 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.8% or 299,218 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,184 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,909 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 6.84M shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt has 1.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.57M shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 330,164 shares. Westend Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 306,388 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability has 0.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 239,875 shares. Scotia Inc has 1.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Advsr holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,558 shares.