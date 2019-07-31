As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Adams Asset Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $807,885; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Sonata Capital Group Has Trimmed Stake by $1.50 Million

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $9.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1889.19. About 1.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,401 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 43,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.29. About 8.90M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Communication owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 355 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability holds 2.91% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1% or 3,595 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Limited Com holds 1.22% or 1,571 shares. Girard Prns reported 5,839 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 15,216 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Co reported 1,450 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd has 0.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jabodon Pt stated it has 1,992 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory holds 7.74% or 20,248 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 241 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 1,847 are held by Cannell Peter B & Com Inc. Pittenger & Anderson reported 1.27% stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.33 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Management reported 25,881 shares. Monetta Financial holds 55,000 shares or 4.67% of its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp, Texas-based fund reported 3.29 million shares. Seizert Ptnrs holds 335,691 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 66,054 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.15% or 43,900 shares. Lincoln National holds 72,392 shares. Hall Kathryn A has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alesco Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 24,485 were accumulated by Northside Cap Mngmt Llc. New York-based Gideon Advsrs has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 91,591 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Com reported 134,561 shares stake. Scge Mgmt LP holds 889,698 shares. Cypress Management Llc holds 3.86% or 176,858 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.