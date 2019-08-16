As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cut Stake by $478,530; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Holding by $1.18 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 63,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27 million, down from 66,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S.A. Spons Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 19,170 shares to 47,338 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 11,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,065 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 132,051 shares. Moreover, Yorktown & Research has 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,000 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 1.76% or 39,453 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,449 shares. 13,670 were accumulated by Spectrum Mngmt Group Incorporated. Baltimore reported 1,323 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt has 2,753 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,098 are owned by Northstar Incorporated. Moreover, Bridges Management has 1.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,780 are owned by Edgestream Limited Partnership. Lesa Sroufe Co reported 1,262 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,705 shares. Maryland Cap Management has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert And Assocs owns 1,887 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cortland Associate Inc Mo reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 100,288 were reported by Mechanics Bancshares Department. The California-based Schnieders Mngmt Llc has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alesco Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,503 shares. Bowen Hanes And Communication stated it has 409,377 shares. Jacobs And Ca invested 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 3.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 277,851 shares. Mcrae Capital Management stated it has 5.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sky Investment Group Limited Liability Co invested in 74,220 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership has invested 1.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ledyard Bank owns 217,153 shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Reinhart Partners owns 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,905 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 2.94% or 144,070 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt has 1.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

