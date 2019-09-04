As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Harvey Capital Management Lifted by $1.60 Million Its Stake; Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by $1.87 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 12.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 460,494 shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 8.57M shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Whitnell & Company has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Capital Management Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nadler Financial Grp Inc invested 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 35,908 shares. 263,230 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advisors. First Eagle Invest Limited invested in 5.41 million shares or 1.72% of the stock. Redwood Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Truepoint owns 5,160 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Carderock Cap invested in 2.18% or 45,373 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 123,900 shares. Anchor Ltd Liability has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 260,904 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 11.97M shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 8,090 shares. Canal Ins reported 5.29% stake.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares to 62,227 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,045 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Shares for $73,950 were bought by Hughes Bryan L on Wednesday, March 27.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 13,911 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $79.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps accumulated 0% or 12,760 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 953,298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,728 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & accumulated 14,592 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) owns 18,922 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt accumulated 0% or 6,948 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% or 7,906 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 187,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Check Capital Mngmt Ca reported 7,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Gru Inc Inc holds 259,092 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 11,238 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 31,068 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 10,002 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,249 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73 million for 6.83 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.