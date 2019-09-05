As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Financial Architects Has Boosted Holding; As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lpl Financial Has Upped Holding

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20759.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 41,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $139.57. About 17.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 18,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 49,656 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 30,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 1.05M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 13,600 are owned by Wendell David Assocs. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Duncker Streett reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 14,677 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 7,410 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Kbc Nv has 0.25% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 50,843 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 12,176 shares. 102 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.12% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 24,220 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty by 34,010 shares to 90,753 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (JKD) by 10,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,007 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SITE Centers Declares Third Quarter 2019 Class J, Class K, and Class A Preferred Share Dividends – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J.M. Smucker Earnings Preview: Playing Defense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.