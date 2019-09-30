As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Dorsal Capital Management Has Boosted by $27.27 Million Its Holding; Evergreen Capital Management Stake in Pacific Coast Oil Tr (ROYT) Has Cut by $779,210 as Share Value Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.29M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $139. About 6.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Coast Oil Tr (ROYT) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 389,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.35% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57 million, down from 3.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Coast Oil Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.0055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9855. About 65,793 shares traded. Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has declined 9.09% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ROYT News: 09/03/2018 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No May Cash Distribution; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces April Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – PACIFIC COAST OIL SAYS THERE WILL BE NO DISTRUBTION IN MAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Coast Oil Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROYT)

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $56.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacky Wright rejoins Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Brouwer Janachowski has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Denali Advisors Ltd stated it has 3,300 shares. 126,591 were reported by Beese Fulmer Inv. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 1.93% or 40,724 shares in its portfolio. 64,062 were accumulated by Regal Investment Ltd Liability. Reinhart holds 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,705 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 28.75 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 805,292 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 3.18M shares. Weitz Inv Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Funds Ltd Com has 6.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 310,000 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 39,074 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Washington-based Marshall & Sullivan Wa has invested 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howard Capital Management has invested 5.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust: Attractive Income At $2.20 With Production Volume Steady – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust declares $0.02074 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust declares $0.01946 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust: A Very Strong Income Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 5 investors sold ROYT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 6.12% less from 5.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). Rr Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 957,000 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 461 shares. 131 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Evergreen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 3.00 million shares. Fmr Lc holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 7,526 shares. 490,062 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Comml Bank Of America De owns 3,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 1,100 shares. 10,145 were reported by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Citadel Advsr has 23,536 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 179,291 shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,446 shares to 34,840 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).