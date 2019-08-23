As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Clough Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Stake; Cadence Capital Management Has Cut Its Perkinelmer (PKI) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 12,804 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 16,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 425,483 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 08/05/2018 – Elsevier Teams up With PerkinElmer to Enable Faster, More Intuitive Chemistry Research; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q EPS 23c; 06/04/2018 – PerkinElmer to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 30, 2018; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 26/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Expects Proceeds From Sale of the Notes Will Be About EUR297.4 Million; 20/03/2018 – BIRAC and PerkinElmer Sign Letter of Intent to Promote India-Led Startups and Innovations; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 287,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.85 million, down from 315,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 26,485 shares to 49,727 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 65,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

