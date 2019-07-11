As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Clarkston Capital Partners Cut by $942,669 Its Holding; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $445.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 8,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,099 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.94M, down from 355,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 14.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 3.81 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.20M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 billion, up from 9.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 14.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northrock Llc has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Avalon Advsrs Limited Company invested in 1.92% or 714,215 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). At Bank & Trust accumulated 21,769 shares. Eagle Capital Limited Liability has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,598 shares. 11.11M are owned by Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Boyar Asset Management holds 77,424 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,557 shares. 43,464 are held by Palouse. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,897 shares. Noesis Mangement stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ycg Ltd Com holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 98,228 shares. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv holds 238,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc invested in 23.05 million shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Company holds 104,545 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft, Watch Communications to Offer Broadband Solutions – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With Alibaba, Itâ€™s Not About You, Itâ€™s About China – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Alexa Focuses on Healthcare: How are Others Placed? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested 7.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 6.59% or 2.83M shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,879 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc reported 135,345 shares. Principal Fincl has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kj Harrison And Prtn Incorporated reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevenbergen Cap Lc owns 49,062 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 318,873 were accumulated by Pzena Invest Lc. White Pine Co holds 3.27% or 55,464 shares. James Rech accumulated 1.21% or 156,422 shares. 18,025 are owned by Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv. Cetera Advisor Network Llc has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brandes Inv Partners LP holds 0.93% or 338,175 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polen Capital Lc reported 15.18M shares or 9.36% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like It’s 1999. It’s Not. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 107,400 shares to 4.11M shares, valued at $223.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 201,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).