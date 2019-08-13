As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Btc Capital Management Lowered by $867,087 Its Stake; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Holding in Centene (CNC) Raised by $13.19 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 7,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, down from 130,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 15.82M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 1521.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 248,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 265,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 2.33M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

