As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Decreased Holding; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ellington Management Group Has Upped Its Holding

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 54,442 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, down from 57,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 208.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 51,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.94 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:RDN) by 100,000 shares to 74,500 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.