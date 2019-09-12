As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Increased Holding by $2.03 Million; American Water Works (AWK) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Boosted Stake

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 15,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,273 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, up from 61,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 12.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 410.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 7,564 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, up from 1,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.08. About 376,180 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 26,100 shares to 7,474 shares, valued at $164,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 6,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,758 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset De has 4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,516 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel reported 167,188 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Department has 3.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Caxton Assocs Lp has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btim reported 1.75M shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Cooperman Leon G owns 245,705 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. 10,944 were accumulated by Shine Advisory Serv Incorporated. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.11M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 43.81 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware has invested 4.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Mercantile Tru reported 57,409 shares stake. Moreover, Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,934 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa holds 203,215 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.24M shares.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17,426 shares to 851 shares, valued at $65,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).