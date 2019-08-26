As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Benedict Financial Advisors Trimmed by $361,998 Its Holding; Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stock Price Declined While Jane Street Group Raised by $798,000 Its Holding

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 160,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 141,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 7.10M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $10; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2000P FROM 1880P; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 22/03/2018 – Figment Film Company Launches with Option on Morgan Carey’s First Horror Screenplay; 10/04/2018 – Croatia picks Morgan Stanley-led consortium as adviser in INA share buyback; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Investment Banking Advisory Revenue $574M; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Tesla’s large U.S. employee base may have political ramifications for its survival; 20/03/2018 – Uber et. al: Investors Way too Aggressive on Self-Driving Cars, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: MS EARNINGS ARE `GREAT QUALITY’ WITH LITTLE RISK; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 14.39M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC) by 25,180 shares to 8,279 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,896 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

