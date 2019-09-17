As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Associated Banc-Corp Has Trimmed Stake; Korea Investment Stake In Eaton Plc (ETN) Was Lifted

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 8,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 574,998 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.03M, down from 583,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 7.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 281,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.44 million, up from 274,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 586,495 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9,145 shares to 85,457 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2.79 million shares or 3.17% of the stock. Berkshire Money Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,661 shares. Patten Gp stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price stated it has 89,048 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 76,100 shares or 4.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dsc Advisors Lp has 0.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,503 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Communications holds 375,576 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 45,513 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested in 123,439 shares. Invest Svcs invested in 1,599 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 371,230 shares. Marathon Cap Management has 26,699 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 373,403 shares. Veritas Asset Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 6.28M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0% or 7,600 shares. First National Trust Communications reported 55,789 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 17,387 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 24,700 shares. Smith Moore & accumulated 0.14% or 7,492 shares. Kbc Nv owns 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 118,992 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 4,572 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nomura Inc reported 1,572 shares. Frontier Investment Management Com accumulated 6,140 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn invested 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 3,930 are held by Texas Bancorporation Inc Tx. Schafer Cullen Capital owns 260,509 shares. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 61,659 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 3,887 are owned by Girard Prtnrs Limited. Washington Tru Bank reported 2,676 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 43,800 shares to 182,900 shares, valued at $20.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 69,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,837 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

