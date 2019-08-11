As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Trimmed Position by $2.34 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Lowered Position by $1.43 Million

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 19,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.19M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 12,585 shares to 51,785 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group invested 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sanders Cap Lc reported 8.13 million shares. Bessemer Gp holds 1.65% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 1,865 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Limited owns 173,436 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 869 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Llc reported 117,573 shares. 66,675 were accumulated by Strategic Service Incorporated. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.5% or 138,985 shares in its portfolio. Corsair Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6,527 shares. Drw Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 1,318 shares. Alley Ltd Liability invested in 38,849 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Addison Cap Company holds 0.98% or 6,803 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 304,455 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menora Mivtachim Holdg invested in 752,203 shares. Connors Investor Services Incorporated has 134,375 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc reported 1,887 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Forte Adv has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd holds 2.1% or 255,640 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 77,897 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Inc has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,275 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4.41% or 152,018 shares. Polar Capital Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.58 million shares. One Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Lc stated it has 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Psagot Invest House holds 0.43% or 86,297 shares. South State reported 286,895 shares stake.