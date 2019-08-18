As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, 3G Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Stake by $17.06 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Klingenstein Fields & Co Trimmed Holding by $343,016

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 6,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 45,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,756 shares to 339,503 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,871 shares to 10,299 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

