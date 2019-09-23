As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Wendell David Associates Has Lifted Its Position by $1.41 Million; Highline Capital Management Has Increased Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, up from 124,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 37,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 974,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.14M, up from 936,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.47 million shares traded or 163.29% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,985 shares to 9,390 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 64,106 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss invested in 2.22% or 9.00M shares. Gateway Advisers has 4.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cs Mckee LP owns 450,315 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.37M shares. 1.97 million are held by Norinchukin State Bank The. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 131,466 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 2.72M shares stake. Lathrop Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 6.15% or 161,704 shares. Jw Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 41,500 shares or 2.99% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank holds 129,382 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison And Partners Inc accumulated 37,812 shares. Wright Investors Service reported 5.36% stake.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 4,000 shares. $68,210 worth of stock was bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.