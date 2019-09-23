As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Truepoint Upped by $642,257 Its Holding; Hall Laurie J Trustee Upped Its Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $1.13 Million as Valuation Rose

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 10.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 455.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 504,394 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,037 shares to 4,385 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,754 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.